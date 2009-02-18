ggp-Schaltungen to supply Enthone OrmeSTARTM Ultra Nanofinish

ggp-Schaltungen has received approval from Satorius to supply Enthone OrmeSTAR Ultra nanofinish. OrmeSTAR Ultra was selected as the exclusive final finish to replace electroless nickel / immersion gold (ENIG) on PWBs used in Satorius’ new generation of laboratory balance equipment.

Specifically, The Institute of Electronics Appliances and Circuits located at Rostock University, under the direction of Professor Dr.-Ing. Mathias Nowotttnick, conducted comprehensive solderability and reliability testing of the OrmeSTAR Ultra nanofinish in partnership with the electronics department at Sartorius. The solderability tests demonstrated that OrmeSTAR Ultra provided significantly faster wetting capability versus electroless nickel / immersion gold (ENIG) process, while maintaining a similar solder spread. Reliability test results revealed that a strong, intermetallic compound is formed between the solder and the pad that is comparable to that of organic solderability preservatives (OSPs).



The circuit boards for the qualification were produced by ggp-Schaltungen. ggp-Schaltungen and Ormecon GmbH, a business of Enthone Inc., have been working together for over a year to achieve OrmeSTAR Ultra nanofinish approvals. According to Andreas Töpperwien, Plant Director for ggp-Schaltung, “The samples supplied for inspection to a variety of ggp-customers have created a very positive response.”



OrmeSTAR Ultra is an organic metal-based final finish. The patented nanofinish technology consumes approximately 90% less energy and creates less waste versus elelectroless nickel / immersion gold (ENIG) and other traditional metallic final finishes. When compared to ENIG, OrmeSTAR Ultra reduces process time by 75%. The finish costs 30% less then ENIG, with no “black pad” risk. The versatile process delivers a high efficiency in application and operation throughout the entire supply chain Key advantages of OrmeSTAR Ultra compared to ENIG, OSP and Immersion Tin surfaces include:

• lower process temperatures and therefore less stress for the solder mask surface

• a shelf life of 12 months

• excellent soldering characteristics achieved in both reflow and solder wave processes