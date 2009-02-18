Agilent to lay off 600

The equipment maker Agilent is to reduce staff numbers by 600 in India. Profit and sales were below analysts' expectations.

1Q net income for the US-based company fell by 47% from $120 million to $64 million. Sales slowed more than expected - regions, customer segments and business units alike. The newly announced job reductions will be added to the 500 layoffs that Agilent announced last December.