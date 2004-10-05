Chip-equipment orders to fall 20%

Orders in the semiconductor equipment sector are projected to fall by up to 20% in the fourth quarter, according to an industry analyst EE Times reports.

A number of chip-equipment vendors warned of lower sales by the end of late September. Advanced Energy Industries Inc., ASML Holding NV, Entegris Inc. and Robotic Vision Systems Inc. separately projected weak quarters going forward. And SG Cowen Securities Corp. lowered its forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc.