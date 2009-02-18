Sanmina-SCI lays off 25

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is laying off 25 employees at its plant in Owego, US. The information about the layoffs came from the Labour Department.

Sanmina-SCI currently employs around 515 staff at the Owego facility, said Pressconnect. The Owego facility specializes in the high-volume production for advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs).