Elcoteq lays off 385 in Tallinn, Estonia

The Finland based EMS-provider is laying off 385 employees at its facility in Tallinn, Estonia.

The company states a lack of orders for the decision. Talks with union representatives were already scheduled at the beginning of February and the union has agreed on the dismissals, said BBN. According to Elcoteq Tallinn's Director Vitali Vunš, this decision is a tribulation to him and he understands the concern of the employees that will be affected, the report continues.