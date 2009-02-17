Electronics Production | February 17, 2009
N.E.S Tech installs Juki KE-2060 light
One year ago, JAS Europe decided to re-enter the Israeli Electronics manufacturing market – with success! The new company's representative sold their first KE-2060 light a short time after starting its business with JUKI.
After a careful look at the Israeli market, JUKI chose ASI-Technologies as their new representative. ASI is well known in Israel for its very good marketing presence and service. Beside JUKI, ASI represents other leading equipment manufacturers such as Speedline, Pillarhouse, Pbt, etc.
The first machine installed was a KE-2060 light in Jerusalem. This was at N.E.S Tech, an EMS company, who is manufacturing mainly high-end communication boards. N.E.S Tech is a long time customer of ASI’s, and had previously bought machines from them. Even though the new series was not known by them, the very good history between ASI and N.E.S Tech was an important factor in their decision. They previously ran Assembleon SMT lines and also had equipment from other vendors such as Samsung and Mirea.
However, after they had used their JUKI machine for a short while it became clear to them, just as it is clear to all JUKI users: The abilities of the machine, its precision and ease of use is beyond compare to any other equivalent machine. The fact that the machine ran so smoothly, and the cost of ownership is low has made it possible for N.E.S Tech to deal with PCBs they were unable to handle before.
Illya Oshverov, the general manager of N.E.S Tech says: “It really is a better machine than anything I have seen before. The accuracy, repeatability and software options, allow me to decrease lead times considerably. I barely have to check the boards after assembling, because they are all ok!” N.E.S Tech are now looking to expand their JUKI line, and a few more Israeli companies are seriously considering implementing new JUKI lines.
