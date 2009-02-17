ST-Ericsson and Nokia cooperate

Nokia and ST-Ericsson announced they are cooperating to provide the Symbian Foundation with a reference platform based on ST-Ericsson’s U8500 single chip.

The chip, which combines ST-Ericsson’s well-proven application processor and state-of-the-art HSPA (High-Speed Packet Access) Release 7 modem, will enable the wide adoption, across the industry, of feature-rich, multimedia 3G Smartphones. ST-Ericsson also confirmed that it is ready to provide first samples of the Smartphone platform by the end of the first quarter of 2009.



The U8500, which relies on the Nomadik application-processor technology, integrates the latest SMP (Symmetric Multi-Processing) ARM dual-Cortex A9 CPU in a high-performance, low-power and cost-optimized platform supporting Symbian Foundation software. The chip is the first device enabling full High-Definition 1080 progressive-scan camcorder functions. With its combination of a dual-core SMP processor and its high-end 3-D graphics accelerator, the chip delivers a unique PC-like Web-browsing experience on next-generation Smartphones.



“We are confident the U8500 will fuel the growth of Web-enabled multimedia handheld devices and are excited to be working with Nokia and the Symbian Foundation to bring the most innovative products to market,” said Monica de Virgiliis, Vice President, Wireless Multimedia Group.



“I’m very pleased with ST-Ericsson’s execution on the U8500 platform and look forward to using the platform in our products and seeing it chosen by other Symbian Foundation partners,” said Peter Ropke, Sr. Vice President R&D Nokia Devices.