Camtek lays off 68 employees

Camtek is implementing additional reduction of its global work force by 68 employees. This reduction represents about 14% of the Company's current total workforce of 480.

"We believe that the continuing severe global slowdown require us to be more conservative and monitor our business expenses and cash resources," said Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO. "While implementing this reduction plan, we remained focused on preserving our R&D capabilities in order to position ourselves for the future recovery of our markets."