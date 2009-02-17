Nokia selects Broadcom as a next generation 3G chipset supplier

Nokia has selected Broadcom as a next generation 3G baseband, radio frequency (RF) and mixed signal chipset system supplier for worldwide markets. The two parties will cooperate on technology, including Nokia modem technology.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Nokia as a 3G HSPA supplier leveraging Broadcom's strengths in mixed signal, multimedia and cellular platform technologies," said Scott McGregor, Broadcom's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to developing great products and continuing to build upon our existing relationship to help Nokia realize their mission of 'Connecting People'."



"Today's announcement with Broadcom is a further example of Nokia's commitment to our diversified, multi-supplier chipset strategy," said Kai Oistamo, Executive Vice President, Devices, Nokia. "This agreement, which targets low cost, high volume markets, demonstrates that we view Broadcom as a reliable supplier to bring the benefits of 3G to Nokia customers around the world."