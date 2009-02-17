SMARTRAC obtains additional MasterCard CQM Certification

SMARTRAC has received Card Quality Management (CQM) Certifications from MasterCard. The CQM Label has been granted to SMARTRAC's High Frequency card inlays, Durable Dual Interface (DDI) Inlays as well as to the module packaging process.

Having been involved in MasterCard's Card Quality Management scheme since 2005, SMARTRAC's High Frequency (HF) card inlays for highly secure ePayment cards have already been certified by MasterCard in 2006. This certification has been renewed for all SMARTRAC HF inlays within the current audit.



SMARTRAC's Durable Dual Interface (DDI) inlays have been certified by MasterCard for the fist time now. DDI card inlays merge a contact-based and a contactless interface on one device, thus providing the opportunity to combine several applications on one single card.



As the IC chips for ePayment cards today mostly are delivered on wafer, they have to be packaged before they can be integrated into the card inlay. This module assemly process has successfully achieved MasterCard CQM Certification as well.



"SMARTRAC is the ideal partner for card manufacturers in the secure payment industry," says Wolfgang Schneider, Member of the Group Executive Team of SMARTRAC and Head of the Business Unit Cards. "The certifications once again show that we are not only able to deliver high volumes of card inlays within short lead times but also fulfill highest requirements in terms of quality and security".



CQM is a quality program ensuring high quality standards throughout the entire production process of MasterCard-branded products. With the recently awarded CQM certification, SMARTRAC's production processes from chip embedding to manufacturing of the DDI and HF card inlays have formally been verified to pursue the strict MasterCard quality requirements for the manufacturing facility, process management, testing, evaluation, and auditing.