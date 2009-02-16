TUV ISO/TS 16949 awarded to Dongguan Somacis Graphic

Dongguan Somacis Graphic (DSG), the joint venture under the umbrella of SOMACIS pcb industries and Graphic Plc, has recently obtained the TUV ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification.

Quality has always been considered a key asset in the strategic vision of SOMACIS GRAPHIC and the company never stops in investing resources and time in this field.



The majority of vehicle manufacturers often require their supply chains to be compliant to the ISO/TS 16949:2002 specification provided by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) in order to collect into a single recommendation the four most known automotive standards: QS-9000, VDA 6.1, EAQF e AVSQ.



In the oncoming scenario, that will probably be characterized by a crisis of the Automotive sector, to be able to match manufacturers' request in terms of Quality will obviously make the difference for playing a significant role in the supply chain.