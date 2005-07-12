Micronic Establishes Technical Center in Japan

Micronic Laser Systems AB, a Swedish based global supplier of laser pattern generators for photomasks, has announced the opening of its Asia Technical and Applications Center (ATAC) in Tokyo.

The facility, Micronic's first tech center outside of Sweden, marks an important step in the company's Asian expansion and its commitment to customer support.



The 1,000-square-meter facility provides application and technical support for Micronic's numerous display and semiconductor customers throughout the region. ATAC features a suite of Micronic pattern generators, metrology tools and process equipment. The state-of-the-art facility enables customers to test Micronic's technology and tools, and participate in hands-on customer-training programs. In addition, the company will use ATAC to train and certify local engineers for advanced customer support.



"The absolute majority of our customers are located in the vitally important Asian market," said Sven Lofquist, Micronic president and CEO. "The opening of our technical and applications center in Tokyo marks a significant milestone in strengthening Micronic's position for long-term growth as a top-line supplier of laser pattern generation equipment in the region."



Masashi Tsutsui, president of Micronic KK, Japan, said: "Micronic has more than 50 systems installed in Japan and a fast-growing customer base in the Asian market. This strategically located facility, in the vicinity of our Japanese headquarters, demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers in Japan and Asia the strongest support, training and technology in the industry."

