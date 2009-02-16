Acer subsidiary transfers operation from UK & France to Poland

Esplex, a subsidiary of Acer, is transferring its spare parts operation from Plymouth, UK and Angers, France to Wrocław in Poland.

Esplex will create 200 jobs in Wroclaw. According to a spokesman at the company, wages and site rental are much cheaper in Poland. That is the reason why the company decided to transfer this particular unit to Poland. Redundancies in Plymouth and Anger will take place in June this year. The new plant is expected to start operation by the end of 2009.