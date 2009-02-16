Zeup Pozyton invests in Juki equipment

The Polish EMS-provider has invested into a KE-2060 light from Juki Automation Systems.

ZEUP POZYTON, located in Czestochowa in the south of Poland, manufactures electronic electricity meters and complete measurement systems for electric power and energy. Their product range includes electricity meters for household customers and precise measurement devices designated for power engineering industries and power plants.



ZEUP POZYTON, who hold patent protection, uses modern microprocessor technologies and has many years experience which enables the company to provide tailor made solutions. Constant innovation and technological progress in the fields of electrical metrology and ICT creates contemporary electricity meter based on high microprocessor standards fulfilling not only primary functions, such as power and energy measurement, but also controls, diagnostics and communication.



In October 2008, Pozyton invested in a KE-2060 light. “We heard about the quality of JUKI machines from other Polish companies using JUKI equipment. The Lowest Cost of Ownership was a key factor in the decision making process”, says Michal Jagusiak, Technical Director of Pozyton. “With the KE-2060 light we are producing approximately a hundred thousand boards per month and so far we have been very satisfied with the performance of this machine.”