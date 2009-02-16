Elina Tuurinkoski

HANZA expands in Finland

HANZA now launches its successful business concept in Finland. Elina Tuurinkoski is appointed Manager of HANZA Services Finland with office in Helsinki.

HANZA was established one year ago through the merger of two contract manufacturing groups. The business model is to offer CMS (Complete Manufacturing Services) and to keep all manufacturing in low cost countries located in proximity of the OEMs in northern Europe.



The turnover was approximately 50 MEUR last year, and number of employees are approximately 700. In the global recession HANZA is one of few companies within manufacturing industry that continues to grow and also foresee vast opportunities for additional expansion.



Now HANZA launches its successful business model in Finland, a market that has been evaluated during 2008 with the ambition to create HANZA´s second largest business area.



”The need for HANZA´s business concept in Finland even exceeded our expectations. The success at Alihankinta fair last September and the following “Suomi Road Show” called for establishing HANZA in Finland. Being present in the Helsinki region we are near both our plant in Estonia and have excellent communications to customers in Finland”, says Elina Tuurinkoski Manager HANZA Services Finland.



With the vision of being Northern Europe’s leading contract manufacturer 2011, HANZA announces continued investments in modern manufacturing equipment in line with the strategy for growth.



“The demand from the OEM industry is clear, the range of in-house manufacturing technologies must be increased, and at the same time the cost structure must be decreased. HANZA utilize the new map created by the EU extension in 2004 with services near to the customer and manufacturing in cost effective countries”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO HANZA.