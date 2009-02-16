Lamitec Dielektra can not be saved

The Board of Directors and the insolvency administrator have jointly decided to close down the company's three production facilities as soon as possible.

No one is interested in investing into the company; and the company is not able to restructure itself, local media reports suggest. The three production facilities if the company - Neu-Ulm (29 employees), Cologne (60) and Grassau (146) - are to be closed as soon as possible.