Jabil installs Seratel's component counting system in Hungary

Jabil has implemented the Reel aMounts component counting and labelling system from Seratel in its plants in Tiszaújváros in Hungary, Huangpu in China and in both plants in Penang, Malaysia.

Jabil’s investment in Reel aMounts allows these plants to replace traditional, electromechanical counting systems, bringing improved efficiency and reduced costs in materials handling. Reel aMounts has already been installed in selected Jabil plants in the Americas and Europe.



Reel aMounts links a computer, electronic weighing scales, bar code scanner, bar code printer, a database of component types and patented counting technology to provide a solution typically fifteen times faster than conventional counters for tape and reel components.