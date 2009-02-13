Electronics Production | February 13, 2009
Enics acquires unit from Sweco
Enics has completed the acquisition of the Industrial Electronics Service Unit from Sweco. In the beginning of February Enics and SWECO Industry signed an agreement which concerned the acquisition of Sweco’s Industrial Electronics Service Unit in Vantaa, Finland.
The unit is focusing on development of hardware, software, mechanics and integrated circuit applications for industrial customers. With this acquisition Enics adds 38 professional specialists to its team.
Year and a half ago Enics engaged in an extensive program enhancing the competitiveness of its Finnish operations. The target is to build strong and extensive services for the pre-manufacturing and post-manufacturing phase. With this acquisition Enics executes its strategy by building even more comprehensive offering for the whole life-cycle services including the above mentioned services, Enics said.
"We see good opportunities in the current market. Strong know-how in highly value-added services is the key so success. We are implementing our strategy by building a strong engineering service capability in Finland. With this acquisition we gain 38 highly advances experts with the extensive knowledge. Enics has successfully implemented this business model already in Sweden and Switzerland", states Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics AG.
"This enables us to help our customers to reach their business targets by supporting their products’ life-cycle management more efficiently in Finland. Customers can focus their resources on the core parts of their value chain", says Jari Takala, Director of Service Offering Implementation of Enics Finland.
"We are happy to find excellent developing place to our Finnish Industrial Electronics Unit. Enics company values and common shared customer segment enables the unit to grow and support Sweco’s business opportunities in other sectors of our Product Development unit, like Telecom", says Kari Harsunen, President and CEO of SWECO Industry Oy.
Year and a half ago Enics engaged in an extensive program enhancing the competitiveness of its Finnish operations. The target is to build strong and extensive services for the pre-manufacturing and post-manufacturing phase. With this acquisition Enics executes its strategy by building even more comprehensive offering for the whole life-cycle services including the above mentioned services, Enics said.
"We see good opportunities in the current market. Strong know-how in highly value-added services is the key so success. We are implementing our strategy by building a strong engineering service capability in Finland. With this acquisition we gain 38 highly advances experts with the extensive knowledge. Enics has successfully implemented this business model already in Sweden and Switzerland", states Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics AG.
"This enables us to help our customers to reach their business targets by supporting their products’ life-cycle management more efficiently in Finland. Customers can focus their resources on the core parts of their value chain", says Jari Takala, Director of Service Offering Implementation of Enics Finland.
"We are happy to find excellent developing place to our Finnish Industrial Electronics Unit. Enics company values and common shared customer segment enables the unit to grow and support Sweco’s business opportunities in other sectors of our Product Development unit, like Telecom", says Kari Harsunen, President and CEO of SWECO Industry Oy.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments