Enics acquires unit from Sweco

Enics has completed the acquisition of the Industrial Electronics Service Unit from Sweco. In the beginning of February Enics and SWECO Industry signed an agreement which concerned the acquisition of Sweco’s Industrial Electronics Service Unit in Vantaa, Finland.

The unit is focusing on development of hardware, software, mechanics and integrated circuit applications for industrial customers. With this acquisition Enics adds 38 professional specialists to its team.



Year and a half ago Enics engaged in an extensive program enhancing the competitiveness of its Finnish operations. The target is to build strong and extensive services for the pre-manufacturing and post-manufacturing phase. With this acquisition Enics executes its strategy by building even more comprehensive offering for the whole life-cycle services including the above mentioned services, Enics said.



"We see good opportunities in the current market. Strong know-how in highly value-added services is the key so success. We are implementing our strategy by building a strong engineering service capability in Finland. With this acquisition we gain 38 highly advances experts with the extensive knowledge. Enics has successfully implemented this business model already in Sweden and Switzerland", states Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics AG.



"This enables us to help our customers to reach their business targets by supporting their products’ life-cycle management more efficiently in Finland. Customers can focus their resources on the core parts of their value chain", says Jari Takala, Director of Service Offering Implementation of Enics Finland.



"We are happy to find excellent developing place to our Finnish Industrial Electronics Unit. Enics company values and common shared customer segment enables the unit to grow and support Sweco’s business opportunities in other sectors of our Product Development unit, like Telecom", says Kari Harsunen, President and CEO of SWECO Industry Oy.