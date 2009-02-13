Artetch expands its Senior Management Team

Based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, PCB manufacturer Artetch Circuits has appointed Mathew Beadel into its senior management team.

He joined Artetch in January 2007 as Product Development Manager and brought with him a wealth of experience in Advanced Technology PCB Manufacturing and Assembly, with over 15 years experience of working in the Printed Circuit Research industry. Having successfully headed up the NPI Team and coordinated Artetch's move into funded Research and Development, Mr Beadel has been promoted to Technical Director.



He stated "I am delighted to be part of Artetch and I am looking forward to the future as Artetch continues to innovate and win new market share. Artetch have the winning combination of great products and a great team I am thrilled to be part of its success."



The Littlehampton based business has been in operation since 1967 but has grown significantly since a management buy-in led by MD Martin Morrell in 2006. Artetch offer Rigid, Flexible and Flex-Rigid PCBs in small, medium and large volumes supporting QTA and production requirements through its UK based factory or through its Off-Shore Partners. Artetch Circuits currently employs 90 staff.



Managing Director Martin Morrell commented, “Matthew has worked extremely hard and I am pleased to be able to offer him this exciting opportunity. Matthew’s experience and motivation has been instrumental in helping us achieve AS9100 and this opens a significant and exciting market to Artetch.”