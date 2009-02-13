Breakthrough for Multi-Teknik in the Baltics

PCB Baltic UAB, newly formed subsidiary of Swedish Multi-Teknik in Lithuania, has secured several orders from OEM and CM companies in the Baltics during last year's autumn and winter.

PCB Baltic's operational director and General Manager Rytis Cerniauskas told evertiq that "the company received a number of what we call breakthrough orders". The orders will cover several years and have a total value of over €700,000.



"Multi-Teknik and PCB Baltic's involvement in the Baltic States and the Belarus is beginning to show results, thanks to hard work and a good deal of patience. We had many new customers in 2008 and we expect sales in the region of about €1 million in 2009," said Multi -Teknik's CEO Patrik Johansson.



The results come relatively quickly explains Rytis Cerniauskas, as the market long lacked an adequate PCB supplier. We also see synergies with Multi-Teknik's supplier network and its existing logistics and quality solution, which is handled by the Multi-Teknik's Chinese compamy in Shenzen, concludes Rytis Cerniauskas.