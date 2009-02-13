Universal Instruments appoints elnitec as distributor in Sweden

Universal Instruments has announced the appointment of elnitec to support its sales and service operations in Sweden.

Under the new long-term agreement with Universal Instruments, elnitec will assume sales and service responsibility of the company’s flexible SMD assembly equipment to the Swedish market, including the Genesis-Lightning high-speed chip placement and AdVantis platforms. In the medium-term elnitec will also expand the range of support services currently offered by Universal, including application and maintenance support for AdVantis and Genesis machines. In addition, the agreement will locate sales and support staff closer to customers in the Sweden.



“We will work closely with elnitec to ensure we deliver increased customer value in all our long-term collaborative sales and support initiatives and that customers enjoy the highest possible standards of service,” says Ray Doherty, Universal Instruments’ European Sales Manager.