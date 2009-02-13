Electronics Production | February 13, 2009
New Head of R&D in Continental Automotive Romania
Starting with the 1st of February 2009, Mr. Christian von Albrichsfeld is the new head of R&D in Continental Automotive Romania. He will coordinate the research and development activities of Continental in Romania at a national level – in the locations Timisoara, Sibiu and Iasi.
In Romania, the Continental Automotive Group is represented by all three automotive divisions: Powertrain, Interior and Chassis & Safety, in three locations: Timisoara, Sibiu and Iasi. After the acquisition of Siemens VDO in the year 2007, the automotive units of Siemens VDO in Timisoara, a R&D centre, a plant for electronic control units and the R&D centre in Iasi were added to the R&D centre and to the plant in Sibiu.
The activities of the R&D Continental Automotive Group in Romania are, after those in Germany, on the second place in Europe and the number of employees has reached already 3,000.
Continental AG has invested in Romania over 350 million Euros and is represented by both groups: Automotive and Rubber and by five out of the six divisions of the corporation. Continental owns eight production units, three research and development centers in Timisoara, Sibiu, Carei, Arad and Iasi, a joint-venture in Slatina and an East-European tires distribution centre in Sacalaz. The number of the employees is at present of aproximatively 6,500.
