Flextronics to postpone layoffs in Karlskrona, Sweden

The EMS-giant is to postpone the layoffs at its facility in Karskrona, Sweden.

Now it is clear that 38 regular staff and 25 temporary employees are to keep the job - at least until the beginning of August this year. The settlement was achieved after negotiations between management and union representatives, writes SR. The reason is to be a higher than expected order inflow.