Plexus to open in Oradea, Romania

Plexus will begin operations in Oradea, Romania and has entered into an agreement to lease an approximately 72,000 sq. ft. facility. This new facility establishes the first phase of Plexus' lower cost European manufacturing strategy, which will provide customers with a balanced regional solution.

Coupled with the current Kelso, Scotland manufacturing facility and design services capabilities in Livingston, Scotland, this new location will further Plexus' ability to deliver a lowest total-cost value proposition to the broader European region. Production in Oradea is expected to begin in the second half of fiscal 2009.



Todd Kelsey, Sr. VP Global Customer Services, commented, "Our customers believe that the mid-to low-volume, higher-mix segment of the EMS industry is underserved in Europe, creating an opportunity for us to expand our regional footprint and exploit the growing demand for our services in the region. We believe that the Oradea facility will provide our global customers with a lower total-cost European solution, particularly for products with European end-markets. In addition, we believe it will enable us to partner with European-based OEMs seeking a global EMS solution that provides flexibility, agility and world-class execution."



Mike Buseman, Sr. VP Global Manufacturing Operations, further commented, "Oradea is ideally located to utilize the infrastructure of Central Europe, providing local supply chain and sourcing solutions that can be leveraged throughout the region. In addition, Oradea's location on the Hungarian/Romanian border is logistically attractive, while still providing the advantage of significant labor cost savings. Oradea offers a skilled labor pool, as well as universities in the surrounding area that offer curriculum focused on electronics manufacturing. We believe that this European solution will give us the opportunity to leverage our Kelso facility for new product introductions and create a regional footprint that continues to deliver the best value proposition for our customers."