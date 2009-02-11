Ruwel: bank pays insolvency money

The HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt in Düsseldorf has agreed to pre-finance the insolvency pay for 400 Ruwel staff at the facility in Geldern.

In addition, staff was informed in a meeting that several employees received a pay rise in 2008. Under a special employment agreement, the RUWEL employees agreed to waive certain parts of their salaries and wages. This was accepted by the works council. "Some of the workers – with agreed wages – received a pay adjustment last year, which was welcomed by the works council," said Frank Hoiboom, company spokesman for Ruwel.



However, the works council complained that there were also pay adjustment for employees, which was not discussed with the council beforehand. "The council confirmed explicitly that these cases are well founded and would and have received the consent of the works council. It was only complained about the fact that the council had not been consulted before these adjustments were made", Frank Hoiboom continued.