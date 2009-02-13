Electronics Production | February 13, 2009
congatec confident for the future, despite economic crisis
congatec AG sales figures have risen from 12 to 27 million Euros, representing an increase of more than 100%. Among other factors, numerous new contracts in the automation and medical technology sectors (where the highest levels of turnover gain were recorded) were instrumental in achieving these excellent figures.
Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec AG, views his company’s concentration on manufacturing and the selling of computer modules as the cornerstone of its success: “Our clear focus on this area has allowed our company to become even more firmly established as an industry leader with comprehensive expertise. Today, anyone looking for a module that is ideally suited for their requirements will find that congatec offers the perfect solution. Of course, we will make every effort to ensure that we continue to gain maximum benefit from this competitive advantage.”
Christian Eder, Marketing Manager at congatec, adds: “We are confident about 2009 and we even think that the current economic crisis may have some opportunities in store for companies such as ours. Increasingly, we are coming to the forefront with our comprehensive range of products wherever trends towards outsourcing exist. Customers realize that we can supply the perfect module for their specific applications and that they only have to pay for the functions they actually require. This makes our business concept particularly interesting, especially in financially uncertain times.”
congatec expects to continue to see further significant sales increases in the current business year, forecasting growth percentages into the high double figures.
