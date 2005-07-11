Nam Tai receives orders from GN Netcom

Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. has received new orders from Danish based GN Netcom A/S for the development and manufacturing of peripherals for new game devices.

GNN is part of a Danish based technology group, GN Store Nord A/S, which is listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. GNN specializes in communication solutions and develops and markets a wide selection of products which are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.



"We are very excited to be granted an opportunity to co-operate with this sophisticated company in the manufacturing and development of peripherals for new game devices," said Mr. Joseph Li, Chief Executive Officer of Nam Tai. "We are also pleased that Nam Tai is able to broaden its product scope by using its technology in different product segments. We believe this is an indication that Nam Tai's manufacturing technology and capability are once again being recognized by global customers. Coupled with the global outsourcing trend in the electronic industry and our diligent marketing efforts, we expect to continue to capture more business opportunities and further enlarge our customer base."