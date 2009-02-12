Some NOTE jobs will move to Lithuania, China and Poland

evertiq reported yesterday that Swedish EMS-provider NOTE is to lay off 60 staff at its facility in Torsby, Sweden. According to new reports, some of these jobs will be moved to other countries.

According to NOTE's CEO Arne Forslund, some of these jobs will be moved to the company's facilities in countries such as Lithuania, China and Poland. He also says that the NOTE is speeding up the restructuring of the group, because of the declining economy. The facility in Torsby will operate with around 75 staff in the future.