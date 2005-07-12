Helping hand for RoHS compliance

In an Electronic News interview President of distributor Newark InOne, Paul Tallentire, gives a helping hand to manufacturers in the work on RoHS compliance.

"We're seeing everybody from multi-national companies who have well-define RoHS compliance plans to those who know absolutely nothing", Paul Tallentire told Electronic News. Newark provides a manual in RoHS compliance,"RoHS Legislation and Technical Manual", on it's lead-free site, RoHS Express.



Paul Tallentire point out four steps to reach compliance of the RoHS directive: understanding your need to covert to components free of the six hazardous substances included in the RoHS laws; recognizing how the laws impact you; planning the transition and outlining the action steps to compliance; and implementing the transition and altering your manufacturing process accordingly.