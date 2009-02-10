CS ELECTRONIC invests in its Hungarian production

The broad spectrum of an industry-oriented customer base at CS ELECTRONIC pays off. The independence from the automobile industry gives the Hamburg-based (Germany) PCB supplier a strong growth potential.

In January 2009, the company registered an order increase of 8% compared to the same month last year. The decision to not produce inexpensive standard products in-house, but obtain supplies from Far East, has proven to be correct: there is now sufficient capacity in the manufacturing facility in Hungary for orders from niche businesses.



The CS ELECTRONIC already has entered today's growing market of Power-LEDs and delivers PCBs for the thermal management for LED modules. Technical knowledge, years of experience and flexibility are now the basis for the success in this market segment. The production facility in Hungary has been equipped with special machines. In 2008, an extensive investment program was implemented here - to increase both capacity and efficiency. A sales increase in this segment by around 15% was the result.