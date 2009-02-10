Viscom to increase its activities in AOI, SPI and AXI business

Viscom plans to increase its worldwide activities in its AOI, SPI and AXI business over the next several years.

In order to achieve that goal, the company has distinguished itself by designing and developing advanced-technology inspection systems that closely fit customer needs. Viscom’s 3-D X-ray systems are its first priority. These are based on the company’s proprietary Microfocus X-ray tubes, which feature a wide power range. Within the last nine months, many Viscom 7056RS 2-D+ and 3-D AXI systems have been installed and are currently operating in manufacturing plants throughout the world. A new 7056RL system, for extra‑large boards, has received field approval and is expected to be introduced to the market later this year.



Viscom SPI systems have been factory-floor-proven for many years. Before the end of Q2 2009, Viscom will introduce a new high-volume, advanced-technology, 3-D SPI system. Soon to be added is new Viscom 3-D AOI technology.



Viscom is also continuing to look for possible cooperative relationships and alliances with other companies, to improve the technology base and market presence.