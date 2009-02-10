YESTech wins additional AOI contract with MC Assembly

YESTech has won a contract to provide new automated optical inspection (AOI) systems to MC Assembly.

MC Assembly has implemented the new F1-Series AOI automated inspection systems at their facilities located in Palm Bay, Florida and Zacatecas, Mexico. The F1-Series AOI system is a key element in MC Assembly’s quality assurance program, utilized in-line, and providing them with advanced inspection for correct assembly including solder and lead defects, component presence and position, correct part and polarity.



“Because we deal with such a wide variety of products, ease of programming is key,” said Jim Roche, Vice President of Engineering, MC Assembly. “YESTech’s F1 is not only fast and accurate, but the software is stable and easy to work with, allowing us to quickly switch programming for a variety of boards. With The F1, we have seen a 5-15% yield gain, and that is significant.”



“It is always a pleasure to work with organizations, such as MC Assembly,” said Troy Johnson, YESTech Sales Manager. “We are pleased they once again have selected YESTech systems and are proud to be an on-going part of their quality assurance program.”



Image souce: MC Assembly