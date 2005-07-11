Private Equity firms bid on Agilent chip unit

According to Wall Street Journal, Private Equity Firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts together with Silver Lake Partners have been pointed out as the leading bidder in the auction of Agilent Technologies semiconductor business.

Agilent's Chip Unit has been up for sale for about a month. The auction is planned to bring in 2,5 Billion US Dollars.



Other presumptive buyers include two other private equity-groups, The first group includes Bain Capital along with Warburg Pincus. The second group includes Texas Pacific along with CVC Parters and Francisco Partners.



Warburg Pincus is creating a fund of 8 Billion US Dollars and Kravis Roberts is finnishing a Europe-fund of 5 Billion US Dollars. Together with its USA-fund, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has in total 11 Billion US Dollars to invest in different companies.