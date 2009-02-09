Agilent Exit AOI, AXI Business

Agilent Technologies will be exiting the automated optical (AOI) and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) systems business.

This decision is based on a longer-term business strategy to focus on electronic test, which has been the company’s historical core competency for several decades.



Agilent will continue to expand its In-Circuit Test (ICT) 3070 and Functional Test (FCT) system platforms through new technologies and innovations.



Recognizing that customers will be affected by this decision, Agilent is committed to providing continued support to customers who have invested in its AOI and AXI systems. This support will include the availability of support parts, time and material services, and self-support options until end of support life, according to Agilent support policy. Agilent will aim to provide the most effective level of support to ensure that customers can continue using their AOI and AXI test systems.



The exit activities are expected to be completed by end March 2009. There will be no more enhancements or product development from 31 March 2009. Customers who wish to place last-time-buy orders for any AOI or AXI systems will have to do so by 28 February 2009.