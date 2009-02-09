SMH and Alfa Test cooperate in Romania

SMH Technologies announces that it has formally appointed Alfa Test Srl based in Timisoara, as a Sales Office for Romania. Alfa Test is a company with 100% Romanian private capital that works in the field of test equipment and solutions for printed circuit assemblies and bare-boards.

"Alfa Test is experienced and successful at selling and integrating Test equipment to major EMS and OEM companies operating in Romania," said Claudio Stefani, president & CEO of SMH. "By working with them, we look forward to expanding our customer base in the growing PCB assembly industry in Romania."



"We're excited about selling SMH Technologies' products, especially new Gang Programmer - FlashRunner Quattro, which will be released soon." said Marius Toader, managing Director of Alfa Test. "SMH Technologies' products are an advantageous complement to our current product portfolio and offer high quality technology and economic value to our customers."