New general director at LPKF

"In the current difficult economic phase, LPKF is well positioned. We have a new model range, a high equity ratio and actively working in several markets," said Dr. Ingo Bretthauer (53), general director of LPKF since the beginning of February - responsible for sales, marketing and production.

Mr Bretthauer has extensive experience in marketing and sales of industrial equipment. He held various positions at AEG over 7 years. His latest post was with the Deutsche Bahn, where he most recently was director of DB Reise & Touristik - responsible for marketing and sales. From 2001 to 2007 he was the sole manager of a medium-sized equipment manufacturer.



"LPKF is well positioned with its precision laser systems. This allows our customers to produce more economical and in a higher quality than previously. We are expanding our technological leadership and drive the organic growth of the Group, "says the new general director.