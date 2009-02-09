Qimonda soon to be Chinese?

"We have been negotiating with a Chinese investor up until January," Max Dietrich Kley, Head of the Supervisory Board of Infineon told the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The investor has sufficient capital and wants to build and establish a semiconductor facility in China. However, since the German semiconductor manufacturer declared insolvency in mid-January, Infineon has not been participating in negotiations any longer. A team of Qimonda employees and the insolvency administrator were in Hong Kong last week; for talks with customers, suppliers and also potential investors.



Last week, the company announced the closure of its production facility in Richmond (USA). This measure is to help to secure the German and Portuguese facilities of Qimonda. Nevertheless, Qimonda needs to find an investor by the end of March.