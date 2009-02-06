Flextronics lays off 400 in Hungary

EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off 400 staff at its Hungarian facility in Zalaegerszeg (Western Hungary) by the end of March.

The company has already laid off around 1,000 contract workers over the past months, local media reports. These layoffs are not due to the general economic downturn, but rather a consequence of a sharp decline in orders, the reports continue. The layoffs will affect 130 blue-collar and 270 white-collar staff at the facility.



Flextronics employs around 3,700 staff in Zalaegerszeg, plus an additional 1,500-1,800 contracted employees.