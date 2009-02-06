GPV to close facility in Horsens, Denmark

GPV is to close its printed circuit board factory in Horsens, Denmark. Mekoprint has announced to acquire GPV Danprint, with affect from March 1, 2009.

During the 3Q, GPV has been implementing further comprehensive rationalization measures. The company's electronics division continued to develop very satisfactorily, while the mechanics division has had a low level of activity and revenue below expectations.



PCB division has experienced difficulties in getting enough orders to build a profitable business, and the result has been lower than expected in the 3Q of 2008/2009. GPV has therefore decided to close its printed circuit board factory in Horsens GPV Chemitalic and move production to factories in China, reports Kobenhamn Fordbørs.