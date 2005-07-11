Europe does not fear Asia any more

With growing self-confidence within the European electronics manufacturing the fear for the Asian manufacturing has been washed away.

"European manufacturers are no longer scared that the Asian market is taking over," Stuart Wilkie, European v-p of EMI shielding and antenna manufacturer Laird Technologies told Electronics Weekly. Eastern Europe is growing strong and is creating small but growing clusters of manufacturers. Wilkies's antenna business is seeing that the mobile handset manufacturing companies often have local units in Eastern Europe which attracts other businesses.