Jabil Brest to finnish layoffs by end of March

As reported in December, EMS-provider Jabil is to lay off 110 staff at its facility in Brest, France. The measure was scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

However, management at the facility wants to have the layoffs completed as early as the end of March. Union representatives accuse the management of blackmailing employees into accepting this - otherwise the facility would be closed altogether.



Restructuring is aimed to bring the production facility back to economic balance (November 2009), as the facility has reported a €8 million loss in 2008. However, two major customers, Alcatel and Etrali, have announced reductions in their 2009 orders by 10% and 30% respectively. A new client has delayed its order for six months without any firm commitment.