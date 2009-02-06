Capinor strengthens quality organisation

From February 2009 Capinor have strengthened the quality organisation by employing David Shen at their China Office.

He has a wide experience and education within the pcb business. The purpose with this employment is mainly to assure PCB quality for the company's customers - by following up the manufacturers processes and to take corrective actions if necessary. With this step, Capinor will contribute to align Chinese standards to Scandinavian demands and expectations.



Besides this, Capinor has also identified a need for internal education of CAM and quality personnel. With Esbjörn Johanssons' being a certified IPC Trainer (CIT) and his recent certification as IPC Application Specialist (CIS), more employees at Capinor will follow to be CIS-certified during 2009.