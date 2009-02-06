Videoton EAS secures new contracts

Videoton's EMS company was able to further strengthen its position in the market of industrial electronics applications. Beside its currently existing important accounts - such as Alstom, Actaris, ebm-papst - the company won significant new businesses in 2008.

Videoton EAS manufactures lighting control electronics belonging to building electricity for the French Hager, and started the production of the electronics of miner's lamps to the British Enersys group. The company also succeeded in winning new businesses in the field of high volume household products due to Videoton's final assembly capabilities: PCB mass production for Philips Wellness project and Braun kitchen robots.



The final assembly of these products is done in Videoton's Kaposvár site where more than 5 million kitchen and beauty care products are assembled per year.