NOTE and Norway’s OTRUM expand collaboration

NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge has been selected as partner for the volume production of HD cards for OTRUM’s new generation of hotel TV systems. OTRUM of Norway is a provider of interactive TV solutions for the hotel industry.

“We chose NOTE as our partner again because they’re very flexible and proactive,” commented Lars Eilertsen, Purchase & Logistics Manager at OTRUM, “NOTE also offers competitive pricing and is a good support and collaboration partner for us.”



“Our partnership with OTRUM is another example of how our customers value the Nearsourcing initiative,” responded Peter Johansson, President of NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge, “by bringing skills early in product development we help secure lower costs while also cutting our customers’ time to market. We’ve been delivering development services from Skänninge, and volume production will be conducted by NOTE’s Polish operation.”