Ericsson to shift production from Ireland to Poland, Hungary & China

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson plans to lay off 300 workers over the next 18 months at its Dublin plant.

Ericsson is scaling down its research and development division. Ericsson is according to local media in Ireland planning to move some of its manufacturing from Ireland to China, Poland and Hungary. Ericsson employs approximately 2000 people in Ireland.