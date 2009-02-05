Zollner to minimise production cooperation with partners

German based EMS-provider Zollner is considering to take bring back some production from its production partners into its own facilities again.

The company also said that they plan to introduce short work, even small-scale layoffs are not ruled out. The decision is expected to come in March this year. The company will not extend or renew fixed-term contracts, reduce the number of temporary staff and reduce the co-operation level with its partners. Zollner currently employs 7000 staff, the majority of which is located in Germany.