Incap lowers its result estimate for the year 2008

Based on the restructuring of the company's production Incap recognises a total of approx. EUR 0.9 million of non-recurring expenses in its fourth quarter result 2008.

The restructuring is connected with the reorganisation programme, which was launched in 2008 and aims at clear improvement of profitability.



After the recognition, Incap Group's full-year operating profit 2008 will according to preliminary calculations be approx. EUR 3.8 million negative. Incap has previously on 5 November 2008 estimated the full-year operating profit from operations to be approx. EUR 2.8 million negative.



Based on preliminary calculations, Incap Group's full-year revenue in 2008 is approx. EUR 93 million or about 12% higher than in 2007. This is in line with the previous guidance, according to which the revenue was estimated to be clearly higher than in 2007.