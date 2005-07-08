Ascom wins order for ticketing system in Italy

The Transport Revenue Division of Ascom of Switzerland has been awarded a project to design and install an integrated electronic ticketing system for the north Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.

The total project is worth 19.8 million Euros and has been awarded by a local consortium of 10 public transport companies lead by ATC Bologna SpA. Thereof partial orders worth 11 million Euros have already been initiated, the remainder of the orders worth 8.8 million Euros is expected in the second half 2005.



Under the leadership of ATC Bologna SpA, a local consortium of 10 public transport companies has commissioned Ascom's Transport Revenue Division to supply, install and maintain an integrated contactless electronic ticketing solution for the public transport network in the Emilia-Romagna region, carrying over 300 million passengers each year. The aim of the project is to introduce a flexible and at the same time standardized transparent pricing system for around 800 bus and rail routes in the region, which is home to around 4 million people.



