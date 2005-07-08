Electronics Production | July 08, 2005
Ascom wins order for ticketing system in Italy
The Transport Revenue Division of Ascom of Switzerland has been awarded a project to design and install an integrated electronic ticketing system for the north Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.
The total project is worth 19.8 million Euros and has been awarded by a local consortium of 10 public transport companies lead by ATC Bologna SpA. Thereof partial orders worth 11 million Euros have already been initiated, the remainder of the orders worth 8.8 million Euros is expected in the second half 2005.
Under the leadership of ATC Bologna SpA, a local consortium of 10 public transport companies has commissioned Ascom's Transport Revenue Division to supply, install and maintain an integrated contactless electronic ticketing solution for the public transport network in the Emilia-Romagna region, carrying over 300 million passengers each year. The aim of the project is to introduce a flexible and at the same time standardized transparent pricing system for around 800 bus and rail routes in the region, which is home to around 4 million people.
Ascom is an international solution provider with comprehensive technological know-how. In future the company aims to concentrate on the core areas of Wireless Solutions (high-value on-site communications solutions) and Security Solutions (applications for security, communication, automation and control systems for infrastructure operators, public security institutions and the army).
The other areas mainly comprise Transport Revenue (fare collection, parking and toll collection systems) and Network Integration (network solutions for the data/voice convergence market). With a wealth of experience in implementing complex projects for discerning customers, Ascom has established itself in important key markets.
Offerings range from analysis and consulting to system design and system integration, project management, engineering and implementation, right through to maintenance and support.
The company has subsidiaries in 20 countries and a workforce of some 3,800 employees worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SWX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.
