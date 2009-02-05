Capinor believes in bright future

"Capinor has gone through a business change - from production to trading PCBs - well before the financial crisis struck. We hade time to make a thorough change. The relocation to new premises, as well as the decommissioning of facility and staff have been quick and painless," says marketing manager Torger Edland.

The ownerships is as before. It is the same company - which also owns British Aviv - which is a partner in Capinor. The name change (Aviv Capinor) was briefly introduced, to get more synergies. However, Aviv operates mainly on the French, German and British markets, whereas Capinor's main markets are in Norway and Sweden. It was hard to explain the new name to customers; so the 23-year old name is back.



"There is a trend in the PCB industry that trading ist subsidising production activities," says marketing manager Torger Edland to Norway based Elektronikk. Capinor has gone from being a pure manufacturer to being a pure trading company.



"Turnover is on the same level as before; the margins, of course, are lower - but so is the risk," says Capinor's CEO Atle Jensen. Capinor has cooperated with Taiwan since 1999. China followed later and the company established an office in Shenzhen well over a year ago, which employs 3 staff. "There is a jungle of producers in China," says Torger Edland, "but we have found the companies that we want to work with. They have been chosen through a demanding selection process - carried out by our own technicians".



Revenue for the company in 2008 was €7,8 million, and this year's budget is set on the same amount, so Capinor believes in a good growth this year.