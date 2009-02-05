Celestica to lay off 80 in Ireland

The Canada based EMS-provider announced redundancies at its facility in Galway, Ireland; following yesterday's meeting with employees.

Staff was informed yesterday that - due to the general slowdown of the worldwide economy - the EMS-provider would make 80 employees redundant. The company manufactures ink jet cartridges. It was feared that all 380 jobs would be lost, as the facility's major customer HP ended its manufacturing contracts to move production to low-cost facilities in Asia.



No specific details emerged, but reports suggest that a voluntary redundancy package is initially being offered. It is also stated that there are no immediate plans to close the facility and manufacturing operations in Galway.